Here is Your First Look at Asus Rog Phone 6 [Images]

Asus Rog Phone 6 is set to launch on July 5. We have seen a few of the phone’s specifications already, but we were yet to learn about the handset’s design. Thankfully, a recent TENAA listing has now filled in the gaps.

According to the images, Rog Phone 6 still has its traditional gamer aesthetics, but the camera and rear panel design have been updated. There is a horizontal triple camera setup on the back and one of the lenses has a blue ring around it which is likely the ultrawide unit. The tiny LED display on the back is still there as well, but it has moved to the side and is slightly bigger.

The Rog Phone 6 will be one of the first phones in the world to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This will be paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and the display could be a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for gaming and smooth scrolling.

Its battery will be a massive 6,000 mAh cell with support for 65W fast charging. There is no word on the camera setup yet.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra could also become the first in the world to boast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, since it is also rumored to launch on July 5. However, the launch date has not been confirmed as of yet.