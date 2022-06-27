Telenor Launches Pakistan’s First & Only Esports Platform ‘GameBird’

In boosting the country’s gaming ecosystem, Telenor Pakistan launched Pakistan’s first and only esports platform, GameBird. The launch event was held at Telenor’s 345 campus, attended by some of the biggest names in the industry.

Former women’s cricket team captain Sana Mir was the chief guest at the event. Pakistan’s top esports professionals like Arsalan Ash, Haseeb aka HSB, Amu Shahid, and members of House of Blood were among the Pakistani gaming community.

GameBird is the only platform in Pakistan that offers online gaming tournaments with AAA-rated partners, entertaining a digital footprint of more than 50,000 active users and more than 140,000 unique users every month.

Video game enthusiasts can now live stream and participate in tournaments, find top-quality gaming merchandise, browse news, make purchases, and much more.

As Pakistan’s premier gaming platform, GameBird aims to create a community and provides opportunities for talented gamers to showcase their skill. In addition, the gamers get access to international gaming arenas to showcase their talent.

Esports is already one of the most popular industries worldwide, especially amongst youth, and Pakistan is rapidly gaining momentum. There are estimated to be more than 55 million users and 33 million gamers in the Pakistani esports ecosystem, contributing significantly to the $200 billion global industry.

Designed as a one-stop solution for every gamer, GameBird has already hosted more than 60 tournaments and 20 broadcasts during its testing phase.

Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan, commented on the launch, “Pakistan’s online gaming industry is vibrant, and we have launched GameBird to strengthen the nationwide gaming community. It has been designed to advance our ambition of going beyond connectivity and bridging the gap between local talent and global opportunities, bringing together all the fascinating aspects of gaming within their reach.”

“Gaming enthusiasts around the country will also be offered the possibility to explore alternative revenue streams through GameBird, making it the first and only platform of its kind in Pakistan,” he added.

The launch event also included a panel discussion titled “Esports: The Future of Gameplay”, where game developers discussed the rapidly evolving state of the industry in Pakistan and the value of developing local games.

Moreover, the panel discussed conducting game jams in Pakistan and their potential. In addition to the panel discussion, game enthusiasts were treated to a “Clash of Titles” gaming tournament between top players. The event concluded with a prize distribution for winners of previous GameBird tournaments.

GameBird is bringing Pakistan’s gaming and esports communities the unique opportunity to experience a one-stop gaming platform. GameBird hopes to provide the untapped talent in Pakistan with more opportunities in the international arena through this platform.