iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max’s Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Apple is expected to launch new iPhones around September – October this year. Rumor has it that we will also see new iPads on the same date powered by M2 and A16 Bionic chips.

We have already seen the iPhone 14’s design through leaked renders, but this is the first time we are seeing specifications for the upcoming series. The leak comes from the popular tech tipster Anthony who has shared a few specifications for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max on Twitter.

iPhone 14 Pro | iPhone 14 Pro Max – A16 Bionic

– 6.1 | 6.7 inch 120hz Amoled Display

– 48/12/12 cameras

– 128/256/512/1TB storage & 8gb ram

– 3,200 | 4,323mah battery

– Always On Display

– Face ID

– iOS 16 $1099 | $1199 pic.twitter.com/roMxY8cBmd — Anthony (@TheGalox_) June 28, 2022

According to the leak, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be powered by Apple’s next-generation A16 Bionic chip, which corroborates older reports. Previous reports also said that the base iPhone 14 and 14 Max will be limited to A15 Bionic.

Both Pro phones will have a 120Hz OLED display, but the 14 Pro will get a 6.1-inch panel while the Pro Max will get a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both phones will have three cameras on the back including a 48MP main sensor, which is a significant upgrade from Apple’s usual 12MP primary cameras. The main sensor will be accompanied by a duo of 12MP shooters.

Previous reports also predicted selfie camera upgrades, but the tweet from Anthony says nothing on the matter. We will get 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, Always On Display, Face ID, and iOS 16. iPhone 14 Pro will have a 3,200 mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a much larger 4,323 mAh power cell.

As for pricing, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to go for $1099 and $1199 respectively.