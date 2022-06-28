Miftah Assures CNG Sector of Resolving Issues 

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Tuesday held a meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) headed by Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha at the Finance Division.

The delegation apprised the finance minister about issues being faced by the CNG sector in Pakistan especially those related to taxes. The meeting discussed the proposal to use CNG as fuel for motor vehicles to reduce import bill and minimize carbon emissions.

Paracha requested the finance minister to allow and facilitate the CNG industry to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) at their own risk to meet the needs of the CNG sector.

He also requested the minister restore the gas supply to the CNG sector and open the CNG stations of Punjab which are facing closure for last seven months

The finance minister assured the delegation to resolve their issues and provide maximum support to them.

Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting.