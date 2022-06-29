Here is Why Arsh Basmati Rice Campaign Cuts through the Clutter

In today’s advertising landscape, it is becoming more and more challenging to break through the clutter of advertisements and leave a lasting impact on consumers. A great strategy for memorable publicity is to lead with creativity and a grounded approach that is relatable to the end-user.

Hi-Tech Grain Mills recently launched their brand ‘Arsh’ with a creative advertising campaign that takes a refreshing approach to connect with its consumers. The narrative-driven advertisement champions the power of a community full of characters from our everyday lives.

Rice is the central ingredient of traditional cuisines. Every household is celebrated for its unique rice recipes and the exclusive taste is said to be the magic of the chef. Arsh is the special ingredient in your magic, in your recipe.

Offering rich aroma, unforgettable taste, and nutrient-rich rice that every age group can enjoy on every occasion, Arsh is ‘Aap Kay Magic Ka Special Ingredient’. Arsh Basmati is currently available in central Punjab but will be soon available around Pakistan.

Arsh Basmati rice is the brainchild of Dr. Muhammad Arshad, CEO of Hi-Tech Group of Companies. He has led a business empire with the objective to make Pakistan a nutrient-enriched country by serving the community with high-quality standards.

With a belief that one just needs a vision and a willingness to take a leap of faith, Dr. Muhammad Arshad launched ‘Arsh’ and is committed to delivering high-quality basmati rice for the esteemed customers.

A dynamic, goal-oriented leader with a strong track record of performance in turnaround and high-paced organizations and superior interpersonal skills, Arshad is capable of resolving multiple and complex issues and motivating staff to peak performance.

He has over 43 years of successful experience in providing fiscal, strategic, and operational leadership in uniquely challenging situations in public and private sectors with an emphasis on operations and management of Poultry Feed, Edible Oils, Rice Grain Mills, Poultry Breeders, Farms, Hatcheries, and Pharmaceuticals business.