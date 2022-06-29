National Assembly Approves Revised Budget for FY23

The National Assembly Wednesday approved the revised budget of Rs. 9.9 trillion for fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) with major amendments.

Under the revised budget, the government has announced a levy of Rs. 50 per liter on all petroleum products. The levy will be imposed gradually during the next fiscal year.

The newly approved amendments include revised income tax slabs for the salaried class. According to the revisions, no tax will be applicable on an annual income of Rs. 0.6 million, whereas the annual income of Rs. 0.6 to 1.2 million will be taxed at 2.5 percent.

A fixed tax of Rs. 15,000 will be levied on income above Rs 1.2 million per annum. The annual income between 1.25 million to 2.4 million will be taxed at 12.5 percent. Income over Rs 2.4 million per annum will be taxed at Rs 165,000 and an additional 20 percent tax will be levied on annual income of Rs. 2.4 million to 3.6 million. Income above Rs 3.6 million but up to Rs 6 million will be subject to 25 percent income tax.

An income of more than Rs. 6 million per annum will be taxed at Rs. 1 million and income between Rs. 6 million and Rs. 12 million will be taxed at 32.5 percent. The incomes above Rs. 12 million will have to pay Rs. 2.95 million in taxes per annum and an additional 35 percent income tax will be levied on the excess amount.

Apart from these major amendments, the government also approved the revised tax collection target for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).