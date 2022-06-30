Infinix Launches 5-Minute Charge Challenge

Infinix, one of Pakistan’s highest-selling smartphone brands, has set up the 5-minute charge challenge at Hafeez Center, Lahore so that everyone can witness the power of 120 W Hyper Charge.

Participants will be able to witness the power of the 120 W hyper charge that comes with the new Infinix Note 12 VIP. They can also take part in interesting challenges and lucky draws through which they can win Infinix Note 12 VIP and other exciting gifts. The exhibition of this new era of technology will take place from 27th till 30th June at Hafeez Centre, Lahore.

People will be able to witness the capability of Infinix technology by comparing the charging speed of their personal mobiles with the Note 12 VIP in a 5-minute span only. And by doing so, they can simply get a chance to win Infinix Note 12 VIP.

In no time, Infinix has emerged as the new trendsetter of style, technology, and engaging activities in Pakistan. The challenge has already astonished the people, while also buzzing the mobile market.

Buyers, sellers, users, and fans are eager to witness the claim of Infinix Note 12 VIP charging from 0 to 100% in 17 minutes.

Other than the 120W hypercharge, Infinix Note 12 VIP has a top-notch MediaTek Helio G96 processor combined with an extended RAM of up to 13 GB.

In order to witness the power of the 120 W hyper charge along with other exciting takeaways, all the tech enthusiasts must visit the Infinix experience popup between 27th and 30th June at Hafeez Center, Lahore.