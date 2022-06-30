SBP Orders Bank to Pause Financing Homes Under PTI’s Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar Scheme

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday instructed banks to put further disbursements under Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) on hold.

The central bank also instructed banks to hold fresh disbursements under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (PMKJ-YES).

“Government of Pakistan is considering to review/revise features of subject Scheme in light of recent developments in macroeconomic scenario. Accordingly, banks/DFIs/MFBs are advised to put further disbursements under MPMG on hold from July 01, 2022, till August 31, 2022,” the central bank said in a circular.

However, the central bank said that in those cases where partial disbursements have already been made till June 30, 2022, banks/DFIs/MFBs may release the remaining disbursement under MPMG, it added.

In another circular, the central bank said that the government is considering reviewing/revising features of PMKJ-YES in light of recent developments in the macroeconomic scenario.

Accordingly, banks participating as executing agencies under the said scheme are advised to put on hold fresh disbursement from July 1, 2022, to July 15, 2022, it said.