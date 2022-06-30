Xiaomi Redmi 10C is Coming to Pakistan Soon for Cheap

Soon after launching the Redmi 10A in Pakistan, Xiaomi is planning to introduce another budget phone in the region called Redmi 10C. Xiaomi Pakistan’s official Twitter account has started teasing the Redmi 10C, which confirms that the budget phone is coming soon.

Take a look at the tweet below.

As the name says, the Redmi 10C is going to be quite similar to the Redmi 10A. In fact, the two phones have almost the same design, but the Redmi 10C brings a few upgrades over Redmi 10A.

For instance, Redmi 10C has a larger 6.71-inch screen and it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 instead of MediaTek Helio G25. It also has more memory in the base variant. It has a 50MP main camera (up from 13MP), but the 5MP selfie camera remains the same.

Lastly, the 5,000 mAh battery has support for 18W fast charging, unlike the Redmi 10A which is limited to 10W wired charging.

The Redmi 10A launched in Pakistan for Rs 23,000 so we expect the Redmi 10C to cost around Rs 25,000 – 30,000, but there is no confirmation from Xiaomi yet. We will update this space as soon as there is a launch date.