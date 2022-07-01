All About Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship Program for Hindu and Sikh Students

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has announced Baba Guru Nanak (BGN) Scholarship Program for highly talented students belonging to minority groups.

According to details, Hindu and Sikh students who have completed matriculation and intermediate and are seeking to continue higher education are eligible to apply for the scholarships.

Here is all you need to know about BGN Scholarship Program:

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be:

Hindu or Sikh

Aged between 17-22 years

Documents Required

Attested copies of the following documents are required:

Certificates/marks sheets of matric and intermediate issued by recognized board/college

CNIC of applicant or Form B issued by NADRA

CNIC of applicant’s father/guardian

Salary slip or proof of income of applicant’s father/guardian

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates are required to post the application form along with the attested copies of required documents to the Secretary (PMEIF), Evacuee Trust Property Board, 9-Court Street, Lahore.

Here is the application form for BGN Scholarship Program:

Benefits

Successful applicants will receive Rs. 10,000 per month during the academic year 2022-23.

Deadline

The last date to apply for BGN Scholarship Program is 31 July 2022.