All About Baba Guru Nanak Scholarship Program for Hindu and Sikh Students

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has announced Baba Guru Nanak (BGN) Scholarship Program for highly talented students belonging to minority groups.
According to details, Hindu and Sikh students who have completed matriculation and intermediate and are seeking to continue higher education are eligible to apply for the scholarships.
Here is all you need to know about BGN Scholarship Program:
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must be:
- Hindu or Sikh
- Aged between 17-22 years
Documents Required
Attested copies of the following documents are required:
- Certificates/marks sheets of matric and intermediate issued by recognized board/college
- CNIC of applicant or Form B issued by NADRA
- CNIC of applicant’s father/guardian
- Salary slip or proof of income of applicant’s father/guardian
How to Apply?
Eligible candidates are required to post the application form along with the attested copies of required documents to the Secretary (PMEIF), Evacuee Trust Property Board, 9-Court Street, Lahore.
Here is the application form for BGN Scholarship Program:
Benefits
Successful applicants will receive Rs. 10,000 per month during the academic year 2022-23.
Deadline
The last date to apply for BGN Scholarship Program is 31 July 2022.