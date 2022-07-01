US Keen to Invest in Various Sectors in Pakistan Including Renewable Energy

A US delegation headed by State Department’s Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division on Friday.

The US delegation showed its interest in investments in various sectors including wind, renewable energy, textile, and agricultural sector. It was shared that the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is planning to revise the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) of its sponsored wind power projects depending on the support and cooperation of the government of Pakistan.

The finance minister apprised the delegation of the economic challenges being faced by the present government. He also apprised the delegation of the reforms in policies that have been undertaken by the present government to tackle these challenges.

It was shared that these reforms aim at enhancing the GDP growth, attracting Foreign Direct Investment, and augmenting the exports of the country. The finance minister also shared that the present government is committed to providing a more conducive environment for foreign investment and is also promoting foreign companies especially involved in automobile and mobile assimilation for the promotion of exports.

The finance minister, on a concluding note, shared that the present government is striving hard for bringing in growth in energy, export, and foreign investment and every required step in this regard would be undertaken.

The meeting was attended by DFC Regional Policy Lead for Europe and Central Asia Gaia Self, and US Embassy Economic Counselor Dan Froats. Secretary finance, and senior officers from Finance Division and US Embassy were also part of the meeting.