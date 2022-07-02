WhatsApp will Soon let you Hide Your Online Status Soon

WhatsApp lets you hide your Last Seen from everyone, but your contacts can still see when you’re online. The ability to hide your online status has been a highly requested feature for ages and it may finally become a thing soon.

As revealed by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp lets you hide your online status from everyone. This is ideal for those who get stalked on WhatsApp and want to avoid those annoying family members or friends that bother you as soon as they see you around.

As shown in the screenshot, the new feature will give you two options to choose from. You can either keep your online status visible to everyone to have it behave in the same way as your Last Seen. This means you can either show your online activity to everyone, just your contacts, your contacts except a select few, or no one.

WABetaInfo says that even though the screenshot is from iOS, WhatsApp is also working on bringing the feature to Android and WhatsApp Desktop. The feature is still under development, so it is unclear when it will roll out to the public. We will update this space as soon as their more information.