Court Grants Physical Remand of Poachers for Hunting Rare Species of Deer

A court in Mithi granted one-day physical remand of three hunters who had been accused of hunting down eight endangered species of deer in a wildlife sanctuary, in district Tharparkar of the Sindh province.

On 6 June, Sindh Police produced the three accused hunters in the court of Judicial Magistrate Mithi in order to acquire their physical remand. Police were granted one-day physical remand of the accused by the magistrate.

ALSO READ Punjab Bans Buying and Selling of Eid Animals in Unauthorized Places

In addition, under the Sindh Wildlife Act, another case has been registered against the accused, informed the police.

On Tuesday, three hunters were caught by the locals when they hunted down eight rare breed deer in a wildlife sanctuary, near Chelhar in district Tharparkar. However, two hunters managed to flee.

Locals thrashed the hunters after tying their hands until the police arrived and shifted the hunters to Mithi Police Station.

A case was registered against five offenders who are said to be from Umerkot (Sindh).

Sindh Government took notice of the incident and issued suspension orders of three officials of Wildlife Department Sindh, which include, Deputy Conservator Mirpurkhas, Riaz Ahmed Rind, Game Officer, Abdul Ghafoor Sarhandi, and Game Watcher, Basheer Khaskheli.