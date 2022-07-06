Punjab Bans Buying and Selling of Eid Animals in Unauthorized Places

The Government of Punjab has banned the burning of siri paye (the head and trotters of animals) on roads and in public spaces during the Eid holidays days under Section 144. Buying and selling of sacrificial animals on roadsides have also been banned.

A notification has also been issued for it, and the ban will remain enforced from 4 to 12 July (the third day of Eid).

The Home Department has also banned the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in parks and on roadsides in the province. The Additional Chief Secretary, Syed Ali Murtaza Shah, has ordered the ban on the buying and selling of sacrificial animals at all places except for designated markets.

He announced that stringent legal action will be taken against the traders and buyers who violate Section 144 in Punjab.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.