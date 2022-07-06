ECNEC to Consider Rs. 350 Billion Road Construction Projects Today

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) will consider three projects worth approximately Rs. 350 billion, including the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project, today (Wednesday).

The first meeting of the newly-constituted ECNEC has been convened to discuss the approval of three projects, including the Hyderabad-Sukkur project, worth Rs. 308.19 billion; the construction of the northern section of Ring Road Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh project, worth Rs. 14.704 billion; and the $150 million Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement(PULSE) project, an official source told ProPakistani.

In March, the CDWP recommended the construction of the Hyderabad-Sukkur divided-fenced motorway on a build-operate-transfer basis to the ECNEC. The total cost of the project is Rs. 308.19 billion, and it will be executed by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The motorway has been proposed as a high-speed toll road facility for efficient and safe transportation, starting from Hyderabad (the end of the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway – M-9) to Naro Canal (the start of the Sukkur-Multan Motorway – M-5).

The forum will also consider the Construction of the Northern Section of the Ring Road project from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a total cost of Rs. 14.704 billion and fully funded by the provincial government.

The project is for the construction of a six-lane Northern Section of Peshawar Ring Road from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road that will be 8.7 km long. The scope of work includes the construction of a three-lane dual carriageway, intersection, flyover, bridges, culverts, underpasses, retaining walls, and the shifting of utilities.

The objective of the project is to provide a bypass to the traffic between the northern areas and Afghanistan and between the city and the outskirts on the northern side of G.T Road. It will provide an alternate route to the city traffic and open new areas of development to put the city growth in a radial pattern rather than in a linear direction along G.T – Jamrud Road (N-5).

The ECNEC will also consider the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) project, which is executed by the provincial government, and World Bank has agreed to provide $150 million for it.