PM Shehbaz Directs Authorities to Enable Online Govt Payments for Citizens Via NBP

Citizens will soon be able to make most of their government payments online via the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) without any additional charges.

According to the Prime Minister’s Head of Strategic Reforms Unit, Salman Sufi, PM Shehbaz Sharif has directed concerned divisions to take steps to make the system of government payments easier and more efficient so that the citizens can make these payments easily from home through an online system.

The PM’s aide tweeted, “A Cashless economy requires robust online Payment systems with minimal or no changes to the citizen. On PM @CMShehbaz direction majority of Government payments by citizens in the National Bank will soon be payable Online without additional charges. No trip to Bank”.

Salman Sufi said that on the directive of PM Shehbaz, most of the government payments by citizens through NBP would soon be made online without any additional charges and it would start immediately after Eid-ul-Adha.

Efforts will be made to make all government payments online through the bank within the next six months. In this regard, necessary instructions have been given to the President NBP. The move by the current government is a positive step towards a cashless economy.