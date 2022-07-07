Doctors Warn Public to Go Easy on the Meat This Eid

Eid-ul-Azha festivities kick off right after the crescent for Zilhajj is sighted. The events start with the setting up of cattle markets and end with bbq parties after the sacrificial animals are slaughtered.

Since the voracious tendencies of most people are stimulated on the occasion of Eid, doctors have requested the masses to exercise caution in consuming meat to prevent themselves from contracting different ailments.

ALSO READ Here’s When Pakistan Cricket Team Will Face India in Asia Cup 2022

Speaking in this regard, doctors at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) have said that excessive consumption of meat leads to stomach acidity, intestinal diseases, and other preventable health problems.

Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor, Associate Professor of Medicine at LGH, said that uncontrolled consumption of red meat raises cholesterol and blood pressure levels. He added that it also leads to cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, uric acid, and pain in joints.

ALSO READ PMD Launches Monsoon Emergency Helpline 16

Dr. Muhammad Masood advised the public to ensure the meat is properly cooked as it is more digestible. He also suggested them to cook meat with vegetables and use light spices.

Dr. Laila Shafiq, Gynecologist at LGH, said that red meat is beneficial for pregnant women and individuals with low iron levels. She added that red meat boosts the production of red blood and gives vitamin B12 to the body.