Motorola Confirms its Upcoming 200MP Phone

108 megapixels on a smartphone camera was a breakthrough we saw in 2019 with the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. We have been stuck on the same resolution ever since, with no phone going above 108MP until today, but that barrier may finally be broken soon.

Motorola has just confirmed all the rumors of a 200MP Motorola phone coming soon. The confirmation comes from a teaser that shows multiple camera sensors for smartphones and highlights the 1/1.22″ unit that sits between the rest.

This detail suggests that this upcoming Motorola phone will use Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which is the only sensor in the world with a 200MP resolution.

As the teaser says, this 200MP camera phone will be called the Moto X30 Pro, which previously appeared in rumors as Motorola Frontier. Since the teaser campaign has already started, we can expect the phone to launch later this month. It is quite possible that the X30 Pro will remain exclusive to China, but it could launch in the global market under a different name.

The flagship phone is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging.

Stay tuned for updates.