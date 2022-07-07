PIA Announces a Huge Discount on Tickets for Eid-ul-Azha

In order to facilitate citizens on Eid-ul-Azha, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to reduce ticket prices for all domestic routes.

According to details, the national flag carrier has cut the domestic fares by 20% for all three days of Eid. The decision has been taken on the recommendation of Minister of Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police to Punish Misbehaving Public Transporters

On Wednesday, Pakistan Railways announced to decrease ticket prices by 30%. An official notification stated that the discount will remain effective for three days of Eid.

Besides, Pakistan Railways will also operate two special trains before Eid. The first train will run from Quetta to Peshawar while the second will travel from Karachi to Lahore. Both trains will be operated on Friday, with the former set to depart at 10 AM and the latter at 6:45 PM.

ALSO READ Internet Shutdowns Have Cost Over $10 Billion in 2022

In a separate development, anticipating a large number of tourists heading to the northern areas after Eid, PIA announced an increase direct weekly flights to Skardu.

As per the official notification, the national flag carrier will operate 12 direct weekly flights to Skardu from six cities.