Prime Minister Inaugurates Interconnected Metro Bus Service

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the four-line interconnected Islamabad metro bus service, calling it a huge relief for daily commuters of the twin cities amid soaring fuel prices.

During his address, the premier stated that this service is “a gift for the residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi,” as it will facilitate the daily commuters with a clean, cheap, and safe means of transportation.

Metro bus service is now a four-line project that connects Bhara Kahu, GT Road, Koral, and Rawalpindi via Green, Orange, Blue, and Red Lines respectively.

The Green Line Bus service starts from Baharakahu and goes up to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) while the Blue Line project starts from the Koral interchange and ends at PIMS.

There, all the Green Line and Blue Line buses will merge with Red Line Buses that traverse Saddar, Rawalpindi, and Pak-Secretariat, Islamabad. The passengers can get aboard Orange Line buses that travel between Faiz Ahmed Faiz Stop and Islamabad International Airport.