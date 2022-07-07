Punjab Govt. Announces Shuttle Service for Cattle Markets

The Punjab government has launched a dedicated shuttle service for cattle market-goers looking to purchase sacrificial animals for Eid ul Adha 2022. The official notification states that the shuttle service will be operational from July 6 till July 9.

The service will operate between 7 am and 9 pm on the aforementioned dates. The government will roll out two vehicles that will transport animal buyers to each section of various cattle markets. It has instructed relevant officials to provide the vehicles for this service immediately.

Relief to Travelers

Pakistan Railways has reduced train fares by up to 30 percent to provide relief to the general public on Eid-ul-Azha. An official notification states that the discount on train fares is available only during the three days of Eid.

It has also started taking bookings at discounted rates. Pakistan Railways will roll out three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate travelers.

The trains will run on multiple routes, with the first special train set to depart at 10 am on July 8. Its route spans from Quetta to Peshwar, through Multan, Sahiwal, and Lahore. The second locomotive will pull out at 6:45 pm on July 8 and would go from Karachi to Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad.