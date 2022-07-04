Police Placed at Bus Stations to Prevent Overcharging as Eid Draws Near

Extortion by transporters around national holidays is a problem as old as time in Pakistan.

In a promising development, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazir Mehdi has taken note of the issue, launching a strict operation against transporters who are involved in fleecing travelers by charging exorbitant amounts around the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

The department has designated special teams to Lorry Adda, Badamibagh, Babu Sabu, Niazi Chowk, Thokar Niaz Beg, Shahdara Chowk, Begum Kot Chowk, Gajjumatta, and other key bus stations. It has also instructed transporters to show a clear list of fares to the customers traveling to various areas across Pakistan.

CTO warned that the department will adopt a zero-tolerance policy against negligent transporters and has directed relevant officials to warn the service owners in their respective areas. In case of non-compliance, the department will cease public transport vehicles and take action against the company.