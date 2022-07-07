This Mini Travel App Will Help You Plan Your Next Trip

When it comes to convenient traveling, Bookme.pk is the name that pops up in everyone’s mind, and it appears that the industry-leading company has discovered yet another way to add value to their customers’ lives.

Bookme has collaborated with Pakistan’s leading digital payments app, Easypaisa, with their well-rounded list of travel verticals in the form of a Mini Travel App.

As reflected in the years 2021 and 2022, Bookme’s development and strategic alliances have skyrocketed to heights that were only fictional in the e-ticketing sector.

With its ever-developing services and continuous new additions, Bookme has secured its place as an industry leader. Providing a hassle-free procedure for bookings which started from movie tickets and now has expanded to be the largest marketplace for bookings in Pakistan.

Easypaisa, on the other hand, has grown to be one of the most preferred payment platforms and provides convenient and secure digital payment solutions to millions of Pakistanis.

These two giants of the industry have teamed up to provide customers with the best of their services in one single mobile app. Now you can make your bookings right from the Easypaisa app using the integrated mini travel app of Bookme.pk.

It is revealed on their social platforms that this partnership is for a grander venture where Bookme’s entire range of verticals will be accessible from the Easypaisa application as a mini Bookme app.

Amazing, isn’t it? Ranging from buses, flights, cricket tickets, hotels, and vacation bookings to movie tickets, Easypaisa users will have access to it all!

The mini travel app is positioned to further facilitate customers by allowing them to enjoy the services offered by Bookme through the Mini App integrated into the Easypaisa application. This would reduce the inconvenience caused by switching between two applications and worrying about reliable payment methods.

The fun doesn’t end here. Through this mini travel app, Easypaisa customers will now be able to avail a PKR 250 discount on their first bus ticket purchase with a minimum ticket cost of PKR 300.

Users can avail this offer between the 4th of July and to 16th of July. Bookme, on the other hand, is also giving up to 50% discount on bus tickets and up to 15% off on flight tickets such as Karachi to Lahore flights, Jeddah to Lahore flights through their own mobile app.

The CEO of Bookme.pk expressed his feelings, saying, “Being the leading e-ticketing platform in the industry, we have always aimed to cater to the needs of our consumers using secure and reliable platforms.”

He added, “This alliance with Easypaisa will allow users to book tickets instantly and pay using one of the safest services available, helping us achieve our goals of a safer and easier booking experience. We hope that under this collaboration the two brands can work for the betterment of the community.”

Commenting on this partnership, M. Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Easypaisa and Telenor Microfinance Bank, said, “Being the leading digital payments platform of the country, Easypaisa remains committed to bringing convenience into the lives of its customers.”

He added, “Through the mini-apps feature, we aim to provide a holistic experience to users by enabling them to perform multiple tasks via one platform. Our partnership with Bookme is crucial in this regard and we are proud to onboard them as a mini-app. This partnership will allow users to book their tickets without any hassle through a single touch point.”

Both these brands have played a vital role in their respective domains by making the lives of customers easier through various innovative solutions.

Be it safe and hassle-free transfer of payments or booking your favorite tickets, the integration of Bookme’s services is ought to be a major win for Easypaisa customers.