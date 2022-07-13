CAA Reveals Truth Behind PIA Aircraft Landing on Flooded Karachi Airport Runway

The recent spell of torrential monsoon rainfall wreaked havoc in Karachi, killing dozens of citizens, damaging property worth billions, inundating roads, and choking drainage systems.

The citizens of the provincial capital continuously uploaded videos of the heavy downpour on different social media platforms to share their miseries.

Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, also took to Twitter and shared a video to highlight the plight of the residents of the country’s most populous city during the recent rainfall spell.

In the 14-second video, a PIA plane can be seen landing on an inundated runway of the Karachi airport. The video received over 13,000 likes and around 7,000 retweets. It was also shared on different TV channels.

And PPP wants to rule Pakistan:) 14 years of uninterrupted rule in Sindh has drowned whole Sindh and Zardaris now want whole Pak to implement great Governance model of NawabShah family… pic.twitter.com/BIOmzXSL9T — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 11, 2022

However, the video has turned out to be old as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has clarified that the situation at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport during the recent torrential downpour remained normal as its drainage system worked without choking.

An old video is being flushed around on social media that shows an airplane moving on a runway covered in water. Please note that this is an old video, nearly 3-year old, and does not depict the present situation at Karachi's JIAP, which is normal, with drains working normally. pic.twitter.com/wcM5VmQbFg — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) July 11, 2022

To recall, the video was originally recorded in August 2020 when continuous heavy monsoon downpour choked the provincial capital, killing over 40 people in different rain-related incidents.