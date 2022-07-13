Toyota IMC to Shut Down Production for 7 Days This Month: Report

The semiconductor microchip shortage has finally caught up with Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), forcing it to observe seven Non-Production Days (NPDs) in July 2022.

Autojournal.pk has reported that Toyota IMC cited chip shortage and the government’s decision to restrict the imports of completely knocked down (CKD) kits as reasons for the production hiatus. It also claimed that the company will observe NPDs after Eid holidays, without specifying the dates or if they will be constant or intermittent.

Last month, Toyota IMC issued a public notice informing and apologizing to the customers for delays in car deliveries. The company stated that it is going through dire operational challenges due to the ongoing economic situation in Pakistan.

The requirement of Letters of Credit (LC) for CKD import and the drastic devaluation of the rupee against the US Dollar have impeded production, it added. The company also stated that a review of the prevailing situation is underway and that it will reveal the revised delivery schedule and resume booking soon.

However, given its recent NPD tactic, Toyota IMC might witness a significant reduction in sales volume in the coming days.