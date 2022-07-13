Hyundai Nishat Records Highest Monthly Car Sales Since Debut: Report

Since its inception, Hyundai Nishat Motor Company Limited’s (HNMPL) sales have been conservative at best. However, the company has officially entered the giants’ territory with its sales in June 2022.

According to an unofficial update from a reliable source, HNMPL sold more than 1,870 units last month, beating its previous record of 1,710 units in May 2022. It bears mentioning that the company’s lineup only consists of vehicles that are priced slightly under or over Rs. 4 million, which makes the increase quite interesting.

The update added that Hyundai Tucson remained the company’s star vehicle with sales a hair under 900 units. Next was Hyundai Elantra, with sales slightly under 500 units. Porter came in third with sales under 300 units, while Sonata came in last with sales of just over 200 units.

Impending Crisis

While HNMPL might be relishing this achievement, this triumph will be short-lived. Industry experts believe that the government’s new tax regime, local currency depreciation, and rising petrol and car prices will cause sales to plummet in the coming days.

Toyota Indus Motor and Honda Atlas Cars have already acknowledged the operational hiccups, citing the aforementioned reasons as the causal factors. The entire car industry is reeling from the woes of inflation that are likely to catch up to HNMPL soon as well.