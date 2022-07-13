KP Tells Tourists Visiting Hotspots to Following Gudelines During Monsoon Rains

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Cultural and Tourism Authority has released advisory guidelines for tourists and adventurers in the ongoing monsoon spell in the province.

Talking to the Associated Press Pakistan (APP), the spokesperson of the authority said that the weather in the Upper and Lower Dir, Galiyat, Swat, Abbottabad, Naran, Kaghan, and Mansehra would be rainy during this week.

The spokesperson advised the tourists to seek the authority’s guidance through helpline 1422 before traveling to the mentioned tourism hotspots.

He added that the Karakoram Highway was accessible for the traffic in KP and it can be used by adhering to the advisory guidelines issued by the authority.

It is to be noted that on 30 June, two suspension bridges in Chitral collapsed due to a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).