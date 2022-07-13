NH&MP Fined Thousands of Public Transport Vehicles for Overcharging

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) paid back Rs. 5.83 million to passengers overcharged during Eid ul Azha. Additionally, the department fined 4,077 public transport vehicles for overcharging and 17,499 other vehicles for overloading.

The spokesperson of NH&MP stated that Inspector General (IG) NH&MP Khalid Mahmood had issued strict directions in this regard. Following these directives, the motorways personnel remained vigilant and took prompt action.

These initiatives are a continuation of NH&MP’s #NoMore campaign which is yielding promising results. The department chased, ceased, and fined over 2,000 vehicles while spotters, variable messaging sign boards, and manned toll plazas aided proper law enforcement.

Many passengers faced difficulties while traveling to their hometowns on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha due to overcharging by private transporters.

NH&MP seeks to enforce a stricter check and balance regime on the highways and motorways to ensure complete safety and convenience for the general public.