Rozee.pk Onboards Smartchoice.pk as Partner for RIZQ

Rozee.pk, Pakistan’s largest online job platform, has onboarded the Karachi-based insurtech startup, smartchoice.pk, to be a partner for RIZQ, a financial wellness app that promises to make access to financial products and services effortlessly easy for Pakistani salaried professionals.

With carefully curated partnerships and tailored products, RIZQ will act as a financial passport for the employed.

The partnership between RIZQ and smartchoice.pk will empower millions of earning professionals to digitally access flexible and affordable health insurance plans. The collaboration will pave the way for greater insurance penetration in Pakistan.

On this occasion, S. H. Kazi, CEO of Rozee.pk, said, “The partnership with smartchoice.pk will enable RIZQ users to manage health contingencies by consuming optimally designed insurance solutions for themselves and their loved ones. Inclusion-focused plans can be self-designed effortlessly by the users to achieve the desired level of protection.”

“Health insurance remains one of the most important factors in a healthy lifestyle. Over the last several years, people did not think about health insurance due to a lack of awareness or high rates,” said Sibtain Jiwani, CEO smartchoice.pk.

“We are changing that in collaboration with RIZQ. People will now be able to explore quality health insurance options for themselves and their families with smartchoice.pk. at an affordable rate through RIZQ,” he added.

The partnership of RIZQ and smartchoice.pk makes getting insured effortlessly easy for the Pakistani working class while bringing RIZQ one step closer to you.

With RIZQ, financial wellness ab asaan hai! For more information visit here