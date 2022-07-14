2022 Honda Vezel Debuts in Malaysia [Photos]

Honda HR-V — AKA Vezel — has made its long-awaited debut in Malaysia. The C-segment SUV has several modern features that make it a strong competitor to Malaysia’s own Proton X70.

HR-V features three powertrain options:

A naturally aspirated (NA) 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque

A turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 179 hp and 240 Nm of torque

A dual-motor-assisted 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 131 hp and 253 Nm of torque

ALSO READ Petroleum Dealers to go on Another Countrywide Strike on July 18

The NA and the turbocharged variants have a CVT gearbox, while the hybrid has a beltless e-CVT gearbox.

Honda will offer HR-V in four variants in Malaysia. All four variants will have Honda Sensing driver-assist functions as standard, along with several other convenience and safety features.

The details against all four variants are as follows:

Although HR-V is smart-looking, practical, and loaded with high-tech features, it warrants a large price tag. The SUV starts from RM 114,800 (Rs. 5.47 million) and goes up to RM 140,800 (Rs. 6.71 million) which makes it much more expensive than its competitors.

HR-V in Pakistan

Early last month, images of a wrapped Honda HR-V went viral on social media, spurring speculations that Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) might be entering the crossover SUV market of Pakistan.

According to official registration details that came soon after the spy shots, the SUV was imported by HACL at a price of Rs. 6.05 million. Reports suggest that HACL will likely introduce the HR-V in Pakistan by the end of 2022. However, given the test unit’s price, Honda will most likely introduce HR-V in its NA or turbocharged configuration in Pakistan.