PM Shehbaz Slashes Petrol Price by Rs. 18.50 Per Liter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday announced a reduction in prices of petroleum products to pass on the benefit of decreasing crude rates in the international market.

The premier announced the cut in prices of petroleum products during his address to the nation. The price of petrol has been slashed by Rs. 18.50 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel has been decreased by Rs. 40.54 per liter.

ALSO READ Gas Tariff Hike to Bring New Wave of Inflation

The prime minister began his speech by explaining that the coalition government inherited a troubled economy from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He said that the previous government trampled on the agreement it had with the International Monetary Fund and laid landmines for us.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday sought a summary from the ministries of finance and petroleum recommending a reduction in prices of petroleum products.

Brent crude was down to $95.67 a barrel on Thursday. The price of Brent crude has declined sharply in recent weeks since hitting $139 in March, which was close to the all-time high in 2008.

The government had last announced a hike in the prices of petroleum products on June 30, the fourth such raise since May 26, taking the cumulative amount of all hikes up to Rs. 132 per liter.