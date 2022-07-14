Punjab to Get 19 New Police Stations in FY2022-23

Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan ordered prompt completion of the development work of police stations, police offices, police lines, and other projects in the province including Lahore.

The IGP directed the Additional IG (AIG) Development for close cooperation with the Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) in order to timely complete the projects in the financial year 2022-2023.

ALSO READ Rupee Recovers Against Major Currencies After IMF News

IGP said that the development of the infrastructure and provision of facilities would enhance the functioning of the police, and also make the process of service delivery to the citizens faster and more convenient.

The details revealed that Punjab Police utilized 99 percent of the annual development budget in the fiscal year 2021-22, which makes it the highest utilization ratio in the past 10 years. In the current fiscal year, Punjab Police has 197 schemes, out of which 49 are new development schemes.

An amount of Rs. 1020.69 million has been issued for these 49 schemes so far, of which Rs. 376.82 million is for 19 schemes of police stations and Rs. 681.83 million for districts.

The development works would be completed in the police lines of three districts including developing 19 new police stations all across the province.

ALSO READ Finance Ministry Issues Guidelines for Lending to Provinces and PSEs

Other police offices, which include Liaquatabad and Heyr Police Station buildings, the Anti-Riots Unit’s headquarters, and a riding school would also be built in Lahore.

Speaking about the development projects of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), IG Punjab informed that six PHP posts would be made in six districts, which include Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, and Okara.

Below is the table that shows where the new buildings of the Punjab Police would be built: