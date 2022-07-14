Saleem Ahmad Resigns as Chairman Privatization Commission

Saleem Ahmad tendered his resignation as the Chairman of the Privatization Commission yesterday.

Ahmad was appointed for the post on 18 January 2022. He cited personal reasons for resigning, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepted it without delay.

In cognizance of the importance of the government grants to the privatization program, the premier will soon appoint a new Chairman for the Privatization Commission.

Ahmad has extensive experience in the financial sector in Pakistan and abroad. In his short tenure as the Chairman of the Privatization Commission, he worked to expedite the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and the recapitalization of the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL).

Ahmad had also made great efforts to sell the House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFC).