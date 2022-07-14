Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 FCC Certification Hints at Imminent Launch

It is no news that Samsung’s new foldables are coming soon, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s recent FCC certification sets it in stone. The news comes only a few days after Galaxy Z Fold 4’s FCC certification.

As always, the listing reveals very little about the phone’s important information and specs. It only talks about technical details as it tests the phone’s network and charging capabilities.

According to the list, the Z Flip 4 goes with the model number SM-F721U and it will have support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/n/ac/ax, 5G (both sub-6GHz and mmWave) as well as wireless charging.

Speaking of charging capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to come with a 3,700 mAh battery (up from 3,300 mAh) with support for 25W fast charging, which is an upgrade over last year’s 15W. It will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The back of the phone will have a larger 2.1-inch AMOLED screen and the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The main camera setup will remain unchanged with a duo of 12MP lenses.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to launch alongside the Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 on August 10.