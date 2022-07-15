Pakistan Railways to Announce Big Cut in Ticket Prices

After a massive reduction in the price of diesel, Pakistan Railways has decided to decrease the rates of train tickets in order to extend the maximum benefit of the diesel price cut to the passengers.

According to details, Pakistan Railways is expected to announce an up to a 10% decrease in train fares. The revised prices will be officially notified after a meeting that will be convened by Secretary Pakistan Railways, Zafar Ranjha.

The meeting has been called under the direction of Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique, after PM Shehbaz Sharif announced to decrease the price of diesel by Rs. 40.54. Petrol price was reduced by Rs. 18.50 as well.

Previously, Pakistan Railways had decreased the train fares by 30% to provide relief to the public on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The discount remained effective for three days of Eid.

In a similar development from earlier today, the All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation (APPTOF) has also announced to reduce fares for public transport vehicles by 10%.

Although the reduction in fares by Pakistan Railways and APPTOF is highly encouraging, it is expected to be short-lived as a plan to impose a phase-wise levy of Rs. 50 on all petroleum products is on the cards.