Lahore Police to Confiscate Vehicles of E-Challan Defaulters

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazir Mehdi has ordered the launch of a strict operation against vehicle owners who haven’t paid their e-challans.

CTO has greenlit the operation that includes confiscation of E-challan defaulter vehicles. The department has formed 17 special teams and placed 34 traffic wardens at various locations to apprehend defaulters.

The teams are stationed at Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Mozang, and Mu­ghalpura, among other public avenues.

The department has also ordered patrolling officers and sector in-charges to take action against the suspected individuals. The police department and Punjab Safe City Authority will both check the vehicles on a daily basis.

The department will seize and hold the documents and vehicles of e-challan defaulters for as long as they don’t submit the fee. Mehdi states that this step will improve the traffic system.

The general public can find out their challan status by texting their cars’ chassis number on 8815.