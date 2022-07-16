Islamabad Prepares to Evacuate People from Low-lying Areas

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has announced the city administration’s plan for evacuating residents from low-lying areas and rescue plans as a preemptive measure against possible heavy rains and floods.

He informed the media on Friday of the measures taken, as per which people living in low-lying areas will be shifted to safer areas in the case of torrential rains and the flooding of rivers, streams, and nullahs. Additionally, the basements of the houses and plazas located in low-lying areas and near waterways will be closed in these conditions.

Relief Camps

DC Memon detailed that relief camps have been set up in 19 places in the low-lying rural and urban areas of the capital. These areas include Azeem Town, Sihala Union Council, Kaak Bridge, Sihala CUST University, Sharifabad Main Bazar, Meharban Town Tarlai, Ghouri Town, Sanum Chowk, Sohan Bridge, Soan Garden, Bari Imam, Niazian, Golra Sharif, Muslim Colony, E-11, H-13, G-15, and I-10 adjacent to Katchi Abadi.

He said that additional emergency relief camps will be set up at IMCG Muslim Colony, IMCG Bari Imam, IMS G-7/1, IMSG F-7/4, IMS G-7/2, IMC I-9/1, Church F-6/2, Korang Town, Sihala Union, MC Rawal Town, Soan Garden, and Model School for Boys G-8/1.

DC Memon explained that the flood-affected people will be moved to the relief camps that will have medical facilities, generators, and provisions for food. He mentioned that the rescue teams have been given five boats for the evacuations.

Furthermore, all the housing societies have been directed to establish their own relief camps, the DC revealed.

Dams and Nullahs

DC Memon stated that the capital administration has coordinated with the Rawal Dam Authority for the opening of spillways. The latter is also to notify the capital administration before opening them so that precautionary and safety measures may be taken.

He said that the concerned authorities have been told to remove encroachments on the banks of the nullahs, and mentioned that Assistant Commissioners and a Capital Development Authority (CDA) official are overseeing the arrangements.

The DC added that section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the federal capital, as per which bathing and swimming in all the nullahs and dams is banned. He also warned the public to stay away from nullahs and dams to avoid untoward situations.