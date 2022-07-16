Masses to Avail Benefits of Fuel Price Cuts: Cabinet

The federal Cabinet has told the federal and provincial authorities to ensure that the impact of reduced petroleum prices reaches the masses with lowered fares and transportation costs.

The announcement was made in a meeting on Friday that was chaired by Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, said that the Cabinet deliberated over lowering the prices of petroleum products and directed the provincial governments to provide immediate relief to the public

She added that the Cabinet is monitoring the implementation of the Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) price cut in the form of reduced transport costs, and promised to transfer further potential relief in international markets to the public.

The All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation (APPTOF) also announced yesterday that transport fares between Lahore and other cities of Punjab have been slashed by 10 percent.

Similarly, Pakistan Railways has decided to reduce train ticket rates to extend the benefit of the diesel price cut to passengers. The revised prices with a 10 percent deduction will be officially announced after a meeting under the Secretary of Pakistan Railways, Zafar Ranjha.