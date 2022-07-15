Here’s Countrywide Breakdown of Deaths, and Infrastructural Damage This Monsoon

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jul 15, 2022 | 5:22 pm

This year’s monsoon rainfall has caused devastation in different parts of the country, claiming the lives of hundreds of people, killing thousands of cattle, and damaging infrastructure worth billions of rupees, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has revealed.

According to official statistics issued by the NDMA, between 14 June and 14 July, 176 people all over the country lost their lives in different rain-related incidents, of which 78 were males, 47 females, and 51 children.

Moreover, 175 people also got injured, of which 89 were males, 47 females, and 31 children.

Here is a region-wise breakdown of the deaths and injuries during the said period:

Region Deaths Injured
Males Females Children Total Males Females Children Total
AJK 3 1 4 4 4 8
Balochistan 20 24 22 66 31 11 7 49
GB 1 4 3 8 3 3
Islamabad 1 1
KP 10 12 11 33 11 13 13 37
Punjab 14 6 6 26 37 24 5 66
Sindh 29 9 38 3 3 6 12
Total 78 47 51 176 89 55 31 175
Furthermore, 1,408 cattle were killed, 4 km of roads got damaged, 4 shops were razed to the ground, and 18 bridges collapsed in the country. 894 houses were partially damaged and 577 houses were completely damaged.

Here is a region-wise breakdown of the infrastructural damage and cattle deaths during the said period:

Region Roads (km) Bridges Shops Hotels Houses Livestock
Partially Damaged Fully Damaged
AJK 5 2 54 741
Balochistan 2 8 567 432 521
GB 1 10 21
Islamabad
KP 292 90 146
Punjab 2
Sindh 1 10 1
Total 4 18 5 894 577 1,408

 

