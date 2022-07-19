Chinese Luxury EV to Feature Huawei’s New Infotainment System

In early 2021, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Arcfox entered a partnership with Huawei to produce an EV that will feature the tech giant’s new infotainment system called Huawei Inside (HI). A recent follow-up report suggests that the company is set to begin production of its HI-powered EV.

The system features HarmonyOS-powered smart display, which includes several user controls such as multimedia, climate control, driver information, etc. It also has Huawei’s HiCar solution which offers access to level-3 autonomous driving features.

ALSO READ New Ford 150 Raptor R Can Put Ferraris and Porsches to Shame

Arcfox Alpha-S will be the first production model to feature HI infotainment. The EV’s autonomous driving system has three LiDAR sensors, six mmW radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors, nine ADS units, and 4 surround view cameras, which allow for the latest self-driving features.

The EV has been on sale since January 2022, however, it is now entering full-scale production, and will feature the latest HarmonyOS, also shared by the AITO M5 EV.