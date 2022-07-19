New Ford 150 Raptor R Can Put Ferraris and Porsches to Shame

In 2015, Ford retired the naturally aspirated V8 engine of the 150 Raptor in favor of a more fuel-efficient, twin-turbocharged eco-boost V6. While the engine made sufficient power and was less of a fuel guzzler, it lacked the rumble V8 rumble, which saddened and angered the enthusiasts.

Fortunately, Ford has launched a new variant of its super truck called the Raptor R. This truck is special because it features a supercharged 5.2-liter petrol engine, borrowed from the latest Shelby GT500.

Dubbed the “Predator”, the engine makes 700 horsepower (hp) and 867 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, which it sends to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Competition

While Ford hasn’t mentioned any particular competitors, the Raptor R is aimed squarely at the RAM TRX. The latter has Dodge’s infamous Hellcat engine — a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that makes 702 hp and 890 Nm of torque.

While still slightly more powerful than Ford 150 Raptor R, the TRX is heavier. According to details, the 5.2-liter Predator engine has a lighter aluminum block while the 6.2-liter Hellcat engine has a heavier cast-iron block. Moreover, the Raptor R’s curb weight is 2.69 tonnes while that of the TRX is almost 2.88 tonnes.

Also, Raptor R has larger tires compared to those on TRX, while both trucks have a similar 13.1 inches of ground clearance. It also has an especially tuned suspension setup for high-speed desert runs.

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R starts at $109,145, which equates to Rs. 24.5 million (without taxes). Although the market for such super trucks is almost non-existent here, some people may still import one to compete with the few Pakistan-based RAM TRX owners.