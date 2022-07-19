Fauji Fertilizer Plant is Back Online After Massive Blast

One of the production plants of the Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) in Sindh that was shut down after a massive blast followed by a fire earlier this month has restarted production.

According to a statement issued by JS Research, plant-III of FFC located in Mirpur Methelo, a city in the Ghotki district, resumed production last night and is expected to reach full capacity tomorrow.

ALSO READ Minister Wants an End to Anti-Islam Propaganda Against Family Planning and Vaccination

To recall, at around 11 pm on the night of 3 July, a fire erupted at the FFC Mirpur Mathelo plant site which was extinguished immediately by adopting safety and emergency procedures (SOP). No personnel were affected during the event.

Initial investigation revealed that the fire had occurred in the gas vessel of the ammonia unit. The plant was immediately shut down to investigate the matter which was followed by maintenance work to put the plant back in operation.

It is worth mentioning here that the FFC plant-III unit has an annual output capacity of 900,000 tons.

Any unnecessary or prolonged delay in the resumption of operations would have impacted 35% of FFC’s production and 15% of the national Urea production.