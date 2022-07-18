Babar Azam Equals Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Record as Pakistan Captain

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, put on an incredible performance by scoring his seventh Test century on the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

The outstanding performance not only reduced the first innings deficit but also equaled him with the former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, for the record of most hundreds as Pakistani captain.

ALSO READ Mohammad Yousuf Sings Praises of Babar Azam’s Maturity After Captaincy

The ton was his seventh in red-ball cricket and the 25th of his international career. He has now scored nine centuries as captain in 70 innings. Babar has also leapfrogged Misbah-ul-Haq who had 8 centuries as captain.

Captain Hundreds Innings Babar Azam 9 70 Inzamam-ul-Haq 9 131 Misbah-ul-Haq 8 189 Imran Khan 6 186 Azhar Ali 5 40

ALSO READ Centrally Contracted Players Get PCB’s Nod for KPL

During the first inning, the in-form batter also became the fastest Asian batter to reach 10,000 international runs in 228 innings, surpassing Indian star, Virat Kohli, who achieved the milestones in 232 innings.

Babar also became the fastest, as well as the 11th, Pakistani batter to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. He is also ranked first in ODI and T20I cricket and fourth in Test cricket.