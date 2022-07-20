3G/4G Users in Pakistan Cross 115 Million

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 1.86 million from 113.89 million at the end of May 2022 to 115.75 million by the end of June 2022, says the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 1.32 million to 194.58 million by end-June 2022, compared to 193.29 million by end-May 2022.

ALSO READ Mobile Pakistan’s Imports Decline by 4% to $1.9 Billion in FY22

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 87.8 percent by the end of May to 88.34 percent by the end of June. The total teledensity increased from 88.94 percent by the end of May to 89.53 percent by the end of June 2022.

Similarly, the Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 51.73 percent by end-May 2022 to 52.55 percent in June 2022.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 6.068 million by the end of May to 5.947 million by the end of June, registering a decrease of 0.121 million. However, the number of Jazz 4G users jumped from 37.168 million at the end of May to 38.039 million by the end of June.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.272 million by the end of May to 3.197 million by the end of June, while the number of 4G users increased from 28.317 million by the end of May to 28.906 million by the end of June.

ALSO READ 15% Population Still Without Access to Mobile and Telecom Services in Pakistan

Likewise, Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.613 million by the end of May to 3.542 million by the end of June, while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 21.496 million by the end of May to 21.831 million by the end of June.

Ufone 3G users stood at 3.509 million by the end of June, compared to 3.576 million by the end of May. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 9.052 million by the end of May to 9.419 million by the end of June, registering a 0.367 million increase during the period under review.