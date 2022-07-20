HEC to Give Out of Turn Promotions to Senior Employees

Contrary to its claims of upholding merit in all of its matters, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has decided to promote a handful of senior employees to higher scales out of turn.

According to reports, HEC is set to promote 30 senior officials of BPS-17 and BPS-18 to the next grades. Some of the employees of the commission disgruntled by the development have claimed that the officials receiving the promotion are considered ‘blue-eyed’ employees of the HEC.

ALSO READ Kia Announces a Massive Price Hike for All Cars

Shafi ur Rehman, Abdul Fateh Bhatti, Syed Afaq Ahmad, Niaz Hussain Channa, Muhammad Ghazanfar Bhatti, Huma Akbar, Muhammad Tajammal Khan, Naila Haroon, Sajjad Ahmad, Ahsan Hameed, Syed Ali Raza Jafferi, Riaz Ahmed, Sadia Bukhari, Ghafoor Ahmad, Azizullah Khan, Rehan Jamil, Riaz ul Haq, Syed Hasan Raza Rizvi, Zahid Abdullah, Sultan Zeb, Syed Ali Akbar Naqvi, Wajid Ali Saleem, Amjid Hussain Shah, and Hatam Khan are serving in BPS-17 and will be promoted to BPS-18.

On the other hand, Farida Anjum, Nouman Naseer, Qayyum Azam, Rizwan Shaukat, Afeefa Irshad, and Aziz Ullah are serving in BPS-18 and will be promoted to BPS-19.

ALSO READ Google Will Now Alert Android Users About Earthquakes in Pakistan

Moreover, the HEC had also announced 30 seats for BPS-17 and 9 seats for BPS-18 in September last year. The written tests were held in December last year. The interviews of shortlisted candidates were also held recently and successful candidates are waiting for call letters.

The reports claim that the blue-eyed BPS-17 employees of the commission had also pressurized the HEC to postpone issuing the call letters to candidates successfully clearing the hiring process of BPS-18 and promoting them out of turn first to the next grade.