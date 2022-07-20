Kia Announces a Massive Price Hike for All Cars

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) was known for its ability to maintain vehicle prices in the past two years. Unfortunately, the depreciation of local currency and increase in shipping costs have forced the automaker to join other companies in increasing car prices.

As per a recent notification, the company has increased the prices of all Kia vehicles in Pakistan namely Sportage, Stonic, and Picanto. Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Picanto M/T 2,600,000 3,100,000 500,000 Picanto A/T 2,700,000 3,200,000 500,000 Sportage Alpha 5,300,000 6,250,000 897,000 Sportage FWD 5,858,000 6,750,000 892,000 Sportage AWD 6,363,000 7,250,000 877,000 Stonic EX 4,425,000 4,545,000 76,000 Stonic EX+ 4,725,000 4,848,000 76,000 Sorento 2.4 FWD 6,904,360 7,800,000 895,000 Sorento 2.4 AWD 7,573,990 8,500,000 926,000 Sorento V6 FWD 7,573,990 8,500,000 926,000 Carnival 11,499,000 12,599,000 1,100,000

Curiously, the price hikes for Kia Stonic are tiny compared to those for the rest of the lineup.

LMCL has increased the prices of Kia’s top-selling cars for the fourth time this year. It has also possibly initiated another wave of price hikes in the automotive industry, with more companies making such grim announcements, citing the devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee.