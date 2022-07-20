Kia Announces a Massive Price Hike for All Cars

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) was known for its ability to maintain vehicle prices in the past two years. Unfortunately, the depreciation of local currency and increase in shipping costs have forced the automaker to join other companies in increasing car prices.
As per a recent notification, the company has increased the prices of all Kia vehicles in Pakistan namely Sportage, Stonic, and Picanto. Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Picanto M/T
|2,600,000
|3,100,000
|500,000
|Picanto A/T
|2,700,000
|3,200,000
|500,000
|Sportage Alpha
|5,300,000
|6,250,000
|897,000
|Sportage FWD
|5,858,000
|6,750,000
|892,000
|Sportage AWD
|6,363,000
|7,250,000
|877,000
|Stonic EX
|4,425,000
|4,545,000
|76,000
|Stonic EX+
|4,725,000
|4,848,000
|76,000
|Sorento 2.4 FWD
|6,904,360
|7,800,000
|895,000
|Sorento 2.4 AWD
|7,573,990
|8,500,000
|926,000
|Sorento V6 FWD
|7,573,990
|8,500,000
|926,000
|Carnival
|11,499,000
|12,599,000
|1,100,000
Curiously, the price hikes for Kia Stonic are tiny compared to those for the rest of the lineup.
LMCL has increased the prices of Kia’s top-selling cars for the fourth time this year. It has also possibly initiated another wave of price hikes in the automotive industry, with more companies making such grim announcements, citing the devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee.