Marble Manufacturers Seek Tax Relief from Govt

A delegation of the Marble Association Wednesday apprised the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail of the issues regarding the taxation they are being subjected to, while also seeking relief from the government.

The meeting was presided over by the finance minister, and was attended by the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other senior officers.

The delegation informed the minister that the marble industry is transforming its manufacturing methods from traditional to modern for better output.

The finance minister acknowledged the contributions of the marble industry to Pakistan’s economic development and assured the delegation that he will resolve their issues.