Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda Appointed New Chairman KPT

The Federal government is likely to appoint Member (Customs-Operations) Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, as the new Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Highly placed officials told ProPakistani that the notification in this regard will be issued in due time.

Syedain Raza Zaidi, an officer of the Inland Revenue Service, is currently working as the Chairman of KPT.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Mukarram Jah Ansari (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) as the new FBR Member Customs Operations via a notification issued on Tuesday,

Huda has also been made a Member FBR.