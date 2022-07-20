ECC to Take Up Tariff Rationalization for Power Sector Today

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet will meet today (Wednesday) to take up a three-point agenda, including the tariff rationalization for the power sector.

The committee, which will meet with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in the chair, will consider the summary of the Ministry of Power for tariff rationalization by way of adjustments for K-Electric.

The ministry has also requested that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) may be approached to issue a revised schedule of tariff determined for the October to December 2021 quarter or incorporate in the latest schedule of the tariff being determined by NEPRA for the January to March 2022 quarter, after incorporating tariff rationalization and upon approval of NEPRA, notify the same in the official gazette by way of modification in SRO Nos. 575(1)/2019 as modified from time to time.

The committee will also consider authorization for the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) for signing the agreement with Chinese firms for the import of 200 MT urea on a G2G basis.

The ECC will also consider the rate of petroleum levy on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The government is already collecting Rs. 55.09 petroleum levy on cylinders and there are chances that the government might decrease the petroleum levy on LPG.