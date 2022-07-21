Aftab Sultan Appointed as Chairman NAB

The Federal Cabinet approved the appointment of Aftab Sultan, a retired officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, as the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday. Aftab Sultan is the former Director-General of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the cabinet meeting via video link.

The cabinet was briefed that the appointment period of Chairman NAB has been increased to three years, which cannot be extended. The appointment of the NAB Chairman is done after consultation between the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

The position has been vacant since Justice (retd.) Javed Iqbal, the former NAB chairman, left on June 2 after the ordinance that granted him an extension till the nomination of a new chairman expired.